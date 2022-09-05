REGURGITATOR Announce national ‘Drivetime’ tour



Celebrating 25 years since the release of their iconic album, Unit, Regurgitator have announced a national tour. The Drivetime tour includes headline shows, and a handful of festivals, around Australia from September through until December.

The announce includes two visits to Western Australia, the first of which happens later this month with shows at The River, Margaret River, on Thursday, September 22 with Dead Tooth Hottie and Kiki and Co; a support slot with Midnight Oil at Barnard Park, Busselton, on Friday, September 23; and a set at Wave Rock Festival, Hyden, on Saturday, September 24.

The Brisbane trio will then return for a headline show at Badlands Bar on Friday, November 25 with support from Community Chest and Party Dozen.

Warner Records will be re-releasing the album Unit for its 25th anniversary in November, with pre-orders for a gatefold multi-colured vinyl pressing, along with an extended digital deluxe of the album launching Friday, September 16. The vinyl pre-order is available bundled with an exclusive T-shirt for Ausmusic Month, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Support Act.

