RED HOT SUMMER TOUR Turning up the heat



Red Hot Summer Tour is set to return in 2022, announcing its 10th anniversary lineup this week. The tour will hit stages across Australia from February through until May next year, including a WA date at Sandalford Estate in the Swan Valley on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Returning next year are an A-List lineup of Aussie rock legends including Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

“We are thrilled to be able to return to the stage in 2022 with this magnificent lineup and revisit many of the shows that were lost to COVID,” said promoter Duane McDonald. “We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

Red Hot Summer Tour hits Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley on Saturday, April 2, 2022. To buy tickets and for more info visit redhotsummertour.com.au