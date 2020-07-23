RADIOTHON PARTY 2020 There’s no stopping RTRFM in 2020

This year There’s No Stopping RTRFM as they kick off Radiothon with their first gig back from isolation and lock down. The Radiothon Party 2020 kicks off annual fundraising drive Radiothon with a heap of local bands and performers across three venues in Northbridge on Saturday, August 15 .

Storming the main hall at The Rechabite are the Full Frequency crew. It’s big breaks, slinky electro and everything in between from Allstate, Dart, Micah and Mittens, Rok Riley, Willy Slade & Ephacy as they blow the roof off in the main room. Downstairs at the Goodwill Club, the Trainwreck DJs take you deep into the west coast underground, and up on the Hello Rooftop the Black n Blue DJs take us out of the house and into the sun.

Down the road at The Bird the soul, hip hop and ambient sounds of Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics (pictured above), Hyclass, T$oko and Boox Kid will keep you dancing well into the evening.

And next door at Ezra Pound catch the DJ stylings of Larry D, Doug Swampe, Lia T, i33A and Mama Cass, back on the decks for the first time in years.

All year and during lockdown RTRFM has been your soundtrack, keeping the community on your radio and being your voice at the other end of the frequencies. Now it’s time to give back: There’s No Stopping them in 2020 and beyond!

All social distancing measure will be in place as per each venue’s Covid Response plan.

The Radiothon Party 2020 kicks off annual fundraising drive Radiothon at The Rechabite, The Bird and Ezra Pound across Northbridge on Saturday, August 15. For tickets head to rtrfm.com.au.