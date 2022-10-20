RAC ARENA Golden Ticket competition returns

RAC Arena have announced their highly anticipated annual charity raffle campaign, Golden Ticket, is back after a two-year hiatus.

The raffle entry period will run from Monday, October 17 to Wednesday, November 30, with funds raised to be donated to the arena’s long-time community partner, The Salvation Army.

Tickets are $10 and participants go in the draw to win one years’ worth of events at RAC Arena. Upcoming events include Luke Combs, Florence + The Machine, Backstreet Boys, comedian Jimmy Carr, plus the Perth Wildcats and West Coast Fever home games.

The initiative has raised over $500,000 since the beginning of the Golden Ticket campaign in 2013. Previous beneficiaries include former community partners, Radio Lollipop and Breast Cancer Care WA.

Current community partner, The Salvation Army, says the money raised will go towards meals for those who are homeless, providing nights of crisis bed use, and food provisions for the breakfast meal program.

“Right now, across Perth and Western Australia, families are feeling extreme pressure points in their finances causing great anxiety and stress,” said Warren Palmer from The Salvation Army. “In our neighbourhoods there are unacceptable levels of family violence as well as those experiencing homelessness. Whilst the solutions for these issues are complex, something simple creating a real and lasting difference is a generous heart. So to all who are able to participate in the Golden Ticket Raffle, not only will a sensational prize go to a fortunate winner but those in greatest need in our community will also considerably benefit.”

RAC Arena general manager Michael Scott said, “After a rough two years for everyone, we are so pleased to be able to bring back this initiative, especially in aid of The Salvation Army whose wonderful work is never more needed than right now. As the saying goes, “you’ve got to be in it to win it” so I encourage all live entertainment fans to enter and support such a worthy cause.”

RAC Arena’s Golden Ticket raffle entry period runs from Monday, October 17 to Wednesday, November 30, 2022. To purchase a Golden Ticket raffle ticket and go in the draw to win two tickets to each event at the arena for 12 months, head to RAC Arena’s website www.racarena.com.au