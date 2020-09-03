PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Mr Prism gets 7/10



Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Mr Prism

7/10

Perth’s resident garage rock hell-raisers The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are back with Mr Prism, one of their most rollicking songs yet.

They are certainly channelling some of King Gizzard magic in this cut. With its slashing garage rock riff and driving bassline, it starts out like something out of the Gizz’s Nonagon Infinity, particularly with its hushed vocals. This docks it a few points for originality. However, the song distinguishes itself a more melodic cerebral second half.

After some chaotic soloing its closing third is arena-ready, first sounding like an acid-drenched U2 before introducing some stomping, almost nu metal riffs. For a four-minute track, it certainly covers a lot of ground. The same could be said for the music video, which is a must-watch. It’s an Alice-in-Wonderland-esque claymation ride through hell. Much like the track, it’s a trip.

MATIJA ZIVKOVIC