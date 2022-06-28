PROGLAMATION 5 Prog-metalheads unite



Proglamation is a night showcasing some of the best up-and-coming and established progressive rock and metal outfits in Perth. The 2022 edition takes place at Milk Bar, Inglewood, on Saturday, July 23, where five bands will be performing from 7 til midnight.

Headlining the night is Daniel Wiggins Group, a dynamic and versatile rock-fusion trio hailing from Fremantle. With a repertoire of original vocal and instrumental music, the group blend elements of progressive rock, jazz, blues and funk music.

Joining the line-up are Perth-based alt/prog rockers Gombo. Their debut album titled Mu Cephei released in late 2019, showcases their transformative music style and original sound with hooks, big riffs and soaring vocals.

Joining them are long-standing members of the Perth progressive scene Kripke’s Illusion. The four piece have come back from an almost two year hiatus to wow punters with their unique blend of progressive grooves and explorative sounds.

Newcomers to the scene joining the bill are Proclivity, combining their one-of-a-kind mix of 8os pop sensibilities and progressive technical know-how to have you singing along, moshing, dancing, jumping and body slamming your way into the evening.

Opening the evening are Something Humble, an alternative rock band rounding off a line-up on one of the biggest progressive music events of the year.

Proglamation 5 goes down at Milk Bar, Inglewood, on Saturday, July 23. For more info and to buy tickets, head to milkbar.oztix.com.au