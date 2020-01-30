PRIMO LOCO Fringe’s crazy cousin to Fuego Carnal



Just as Fuego Carnal draws its name from the Spanish word for fire, Primo Loco translates to crazy cousin. And this production, brought to you by the same team at Dream State Entertainment, is just that.

Primo Loco is an after-hours, late-night extravaganza, that shows what happens when a smash hit like Fuego Carnal goes 18+. Catch it at Empyrean at Yagan Square every night except Mondays from now through to February 16.

Primo Loco is the result of Dream State Entertainment’s vision to produce an electrifying street performance for a truly unique circus experience. It combines classic big-top style performances from skilled circus performers with hilarious personalities that turn it into a comedy show.

Primo Loco runs from January 17 – February 16 at the Empyrean, Yagan Square. Get more info and tickets here.