PRETENDING THINGS ARE A COCK @ The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden gets 5/10



Pretending Things are a Cock @ The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden

Sunday, January 23, 2022

5/10

Pretending Things are a Cock has been a long-standing fan favourite of the Perth Fringe Festival, as well as many other festivals around the world, but its return in 2022 comes with a twist – the show is now presented by a woman, Fringe debutant, Millie Norrish. After a drunken discussion of friendship, equity and love between Norrish and the show’s creator, Jon Bennett, the cock-baton was handed to Norrish who promised to bring a dash of feminism and fun to proceedings.

For people who have seen PTAAC before, the genius of the show lied in its gaslighting. While the show is supposedly a puerile joke, in actuality the show is a vehicle for its host to let you in on their life. So while the show does contain Powerpoint slides of Bennett pretending things are a cock from his journeys around the globe, these are not the actual laugh-out-loud moments of the show. Instead, they are used to show you how immature and unworldly he is, and it’s the stories that he tells in between the slides, which are full of humour and tenderness, that consolidate this. Bennett’s approach was one of humility and gentle humour, and the whole cock thing was simply a quirky motif that allowed him to tie his stories together.

With Norrish at the helm, there is, unfortunately, a disconnect between her stories and the show’s motif. With the majority of the slides in the show using the same photos that Bennet used, but with Millie’s face intentionally badly photoshopped over Jon’s, one can’t help but wonder; is this a show about Jon, or is it about Millie? The audience understands this is not a show about cocks, or even really, a show about pretending things are a cock. So why are we shown pictures of her friend, from his travels around the world, pretending things are a cock?

This disconnect is a shame, as Norrish was a fantastic performer with great wit and energy. Her comedic timing was spot on and engagement with the audience was remarkable, especially given she was a debutant at a Fringe. The show really shone when Millie brought the spotlight on to herself; in her narratives about her trials and tribulations of leaving home, to her ability to overshare her own family’s dramas. But her return to the show’s overarching theme is jarring, just as is her re-telling of one of Jon’s stories from the original version of the show.

Ultimately the show is hampered by trying to fit into a pre-existing format. It’s not that it’s not funny, it’s just that it doesn’t flow. But with such a talent as Norrish, it won’t be long before she finds her own thing to Pretend in.

MICHAEL HOLLICK