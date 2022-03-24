POTTED POTTER The unauthorised Harry experience



Last year marked the 15th Anniversary of the international smash hit Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, however, due to COVID lockdown, the celebrations were put on hold. The show’s producer James Seabright is delighted to now announce that the Perth season is not only going ahead, but an extra matinee has been added to its run of shows from Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, April 24 at Heath Ledger Theatre.

Olivier Award nominee and Best Of Las Vegas Award winner Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes.

Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, this comedy that features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, costume changes, songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic.

Potted Potter hits Heath Ledger Theatre at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, April 24. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.ptt.wa.gov.au