POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Bring your dancing shoes



Pop-jazz phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox have announced their long-awaited return to live performance with a celebration of the “new Roaring 20s.” The famed time-twisting musical collective’s The Grand Reopening Tour will hit stages across the country in February and March next year, including a date at Astor Theatre on Wednesday, February 16.

After five wildly successful tours, and cancellations last year due to the pandemic, the announcement of 2022 show dates will be welcome news for Australian fans. The Grand Reopening Tour will feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians, bringing creator Scott Bradlee‘s generation-spanning arrangements to life night after night.

“Ever since our first trip Down Under in 2015, we’ve made Australia an annual stop on our tour itinerary and have gotten to meet some of the best audiences in the world, as a result,” said Bradlee. “We have been so sad to miss a couple of years of this annual tradition due to the pandemic, but we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be back better than ever in 2022 for our sixth tour of the continent. We have a lot of catching up to do! Bring your dancing shoes and let’s get together to ring in the New ‘Twenties, PMJ style.”

Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral phenomenon into a worldwide juggernaut, amassing more than 5 million subscribers and 1.6 billion views on their YouTube channel. PMJ’s growth has not been limited just to the digital world, with the outfit evolving from Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, to a Los Angeles studio befitting the bandleader’s increasingly ambitious vision.

Postmodern Jukebox’s The Grand Reopening Tour hits Astor Theatre on Wednesday, February 16. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 28 from tegdainty.com