POP WILL EAT ITSELF Dig this



Pop Will Eat Itself are returning to Australia this year with a Perth date lined up at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, September 6.

The English genre-blenders are set to play This Is the Day…This Is the Hour…This Is This!” (featuring Can U Dig It?, Def Con One, Wise Up! Sucker) in full followed by an encore of classics including Ich Bin Ein Auslander, Everything’s Cool, Get the Girl! Kill the Baddies!, Their Law and more.

“We try to be entertaining. Obviously we want it to sound good, but we’re not trying to present the fact that we’re proficient musicians, we’re not,” said the band’s Graham Crabb. “It’s about entertainment, so if we run about the stage and bump into each other and somebody fluffs a note, it’s all part of the fun.”

Pop Will Eat Itself play Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au