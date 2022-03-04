POLISH CLUB Pole position



Sydney rockers Polish Club have just released their new single Unstable, along with fresh dates for a national tour, including a show at Badlands Bar on Saturday, April 16.

Songwriters John-Henry Pajak and David Novak recorded the new tune Unstable with long-time producer Wade Keighran in Sydney at Marrickville’s Golden Retriever. It’s the first of Polish Club’s tracks to feature a full live band, with Keighran playing bass and Dan Cunningham on guitar.

The extended line-up will join the duo for their upcoming Now We’re Tourin’ national tour in April. Originally slated to happen in mid 2021, Polish Club will finally hit stages in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Torquay and Melbourne on the tour.

It will be the first time Polish Club have toured as a four-piece, and the first opportunity for fans to catch tunes from their 2021 LP Now We’re Cookin’ including the #124 Hottest 100 charting track Stop For A Minute.

Joining the four-piece for all dates is Melbourne’s own bundle of rock energy Press Club.

Polish Club hit Badlands Bar on Saturday, April 16. For more info and to buy tickets go to oztix.com.au