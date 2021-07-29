POLARIS Metalcore solid



Metalcore titans Polaris are packing their bags and heading back on the road in October for a national tour, hitting major cities across Australia, including Perth, with a date set for Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, October 16. The Sydney act will be joined on the tour special guests Make Them Suffer, Justice For The Damned and Mirrors.

In 2021, The Death Of Me was an ARIA-nominated, #3 ARIA Album chart debut record which had glowing reviews from critics and fans and saw Polaris sell-out the biggest national headline tour of their career. They have also supported Architects and Parkway Drive around the country; five runs throughout Europe; three separate US tours; and performed at the Download Festival and Unify Gathering in Australia.

Perth metal outfit Make Them Suffer have grown through the genres of deathcore, melodic death metal, and heavy metalcore as they have developed their sound, encapsulated in their mammoth new single, Contraband.

Justice For The Damned had their early days at Blacktown Masonic in Western Sydney, honing their craft with two groundbreaking albums, touring relentlessly across the globe and supporting some of leading artists in the game such as Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, Thy Art Is Murder and Knocked Loose.

Gippsland’s progressive metal quartet Mirrors have held the attention of heavy music fans and critics since the release of their 2019 EP, Cold Sanctuary. Since its release, Mirrors have performed at festivals such as Unify Gathering and supported international heavyweights in Wage War, Crystal Lake and The Devil Wears Prada.

Polaris hit Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, October 16. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, July 28 from www.oztix.com.au and www.destroyalllines.com