Playson’s new release: how to make a cool classic game in 2021?

On August 26 2021 famous software brand Playson released a new slot machine and we just can’t help but share that with you.

Playson is a world-renowned slot machine brand licensed in all major jurisdictions (including Australia and New Zealand) that never stops to amaze. It would seem that who needs classic fruit-themed video slots in 2021, while advanced studios are creating products that are radically different from the classic ones. Playson is among them. The company believes that it is possible to create a classic game that will be in demand even in the era of modern slot machines. The release of such product as Royal Coins: Hold and Win proved it, again.

In case you didn’t know, Playson Casino Software is one of those providers that focus specifically on classic slot machine themes: fruit, jewels, books, etc. However, this brand’s library also includes slots with original storylines. For example, games about Vikings.

What about Royal Coins: Hold and Win? Well, it’s a classic game that will always be in demand. However, it is sometimes better when the classic games are combined with something new. This is exactly the strategy that Playson follows when they work on products such as the new Royal Coins: Hold and Win slot machine. In addition to the traditional fruit theme, developed by Novomatic more than 10 years ago, the new slot includes modern bonus features; it gives the fruit themes a second life. Moreover, even the fruit slot can be made differently. For example, using realistic symbols for fruit. In addition to fruit, there are other popular symbols in Royal Coins: Hold and Win such as BAR and 7.

Also, you will find the new slot at all popular online casinos in Australia and New Zealand.

Royal Coins: Hold and Win combines both classic and modern game elements. So what’s so cool about Playson’s new fruity slot? How about a prize game with a renewable number of free spins and 3 levels of the jackpot at once? The famous developer has combined all these things in a classic video slot. That is why Royal Coins: Hold and Win is categorized as one of the slots that are commonly referred to as modern classics. Everyone who loves both the classic games and the cool bonus features (that make it possible to win more and more often) will definitely appreciate the game.

Let`s talk about the new game Royal Coins: Hold and Win in more detail and with general information. The playing field has a 3×3 format, which is typical for classic fruit-themed slot machines. The same applies to the number of pay lines – 5.

Royal Coins: Hold and Win offers players the following set of symbols:

Bonus (coin)

Royal Bonus (gold coin)

Wild (7)

BAR

Bell

Orange

Plum

Lemon

Watermelon

Grapes

Cherry

We have just listed symbols from the most to least valuable, and as always, the least valuable is cherry. Such a sequence was a feature of almost all slots 10-15 years ago.

The most interesting and popular symbols in Royal Coins: Hold and Win slot are Bonus and Royal Bonus, and these symbols only work in pairs. This means that you will only get a free spin bonus if two Bonus symbols and one Royal Bonus symbol appear together. However, the nuances don’t end there, as the Bonus symbol can only fall on the first and last reel, while the Royal Bonus symbol can only fall on the second reel. In other words, each has its own place. So, in order for you to proceed to the prize game, you need to wait for the bonus symbol to drop on each reel. To be more specific, two Bonus symbols and one Royal Bonus symbol.

We have just figured out how to get the bonus; but how does the prize game work and how to win the jackpot?

The prize game in Royal Coins: Hold and Win slot machine consists of 3 free spins. You may think that this will never be enough to win, but do not jump to conclusions yet. If you will get at least one symbol on the playing field, the number of free spins will be 3 again. If no symbol appears during 3 rotations, the prize game will end. So, in theory, you can play in the bonus round until all free cells are filled. During a bonus game, predominantly coin symbols will appear with a random amount of money (x1 to x15 of your bet). However, you might also simply get Mini, Major, or Grand jackpot symbol at any time. Each jackpot symbol has a multiplier associated with it (x25, x150, x1,000). If a Mini symbol appears, then your stake is multiplied by 25. If a Major symbol appears, your bet will be multiplied by 150. The maximum Grand jackpot has a multiplier of x1,000. Thus, the prize game can bring not just a win, but an entire jackpot. This should motivate you to make decent bets. Imagine having the jackpot maxed out but realizing you used the smallest amount. It would be quite unfortunate. Nevertheless, always play according to your financial capabilities.

The replacement symbol represented by the number 7 as its name suggests can replace all symbols except Bonus and Royal Bonus.

In addition to the technical details, the visual part of the game is also great, which is no less important for the fruit theme than for any other. As this theme doesn’t leave much room for creativity, it is quite difficult to make the game stand out but Playson has successfully coped with this task, focusing on realism. In all other aspects, Playson did not go overboard, keeping in mind that the end result should be a classic game.

So how to make a classic slot cool in 2021 and did Playson succeed? We think that classic games in 2021 should stick to traditions, but at the same time with high-quality graphics and interesting addons that will make the gameplay more lively in legitimate casinos online. Playson Studios managed to create something old-fashioned but with modern chips and great graphics, while not deviating from the basic idea of fruit in a classic version. If previously you thought that such bonuses or jackpots exist only in modern slot machines, then now you know that with a competent approach such features can be added even to the classic games.