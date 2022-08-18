PLANET COMEDY Ready to launch



Planet Royale has announced the launch of Planet Comedy, hitting the Northbridge venue on Friday, October 28. The first edition of the comedy shows will be headlined by Rove McManus and hosted by esteemed comedian Dave Callan (triple j).

They will be joined by three of Perth’s favourite comedians. Daniel Delby, a Best Weekly Comedy Fringe World winner, Sunday Singles co-host, and half of the Hard Yarns podcast returning from shows at Edinburgh and Sydney Fringe. Joining the lads is femme powerhouse Simone Springer, ABC Mornings radio host, Sunday Singles co-host and part of the award-winning comedy group The Motherhood. Last but not least, the evening will also feature Grant Mushet, Scottish comedian, and winner of Best Weekly Comedy at Fringe World.

Nestled at the back of an arcade game cladded, two storey mega venue with two bars and a kitchen, The Royale Theatre is set to host the inaugural Planet Comedy event. It’s an exciting addition to the local comedy scene, with Perth’s first cinema-turned-comedy-theatre offering an environment featuring food, drink and retro arcade games in a pop culture themed venue.

There will be an arcade competition to kick the night off with the winner of the highest pinball score nabbing free tickets to the next show, then sets from all the comedians followed by a “best crowd joke” competition from those aspiring.

A world class stage for comics near and far with cabaret tabling, cinema seating, VIP and VVIP booths as well as standing room right next to the in-theatre bar, the first edition of Planet Comedy promises a big night of laughs.

Planet Royale is set to launch Planet Comedy on Friday, October 28, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to eventbrite.com.au