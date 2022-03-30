PIXIES Gigantic news



One of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time, Pixies, have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand in 2022 for their mammoth – Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa tour. Perth fas will get the chance to catch the legendary rockers at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Almost two years to the day, Pixies were forced to leave Australia when the COVID pandemic took hold. With just one show in Auckland and one in Melbourne completed, Pixies were determined to get the show back on the road and return this year.

Pixies’ debut releases – the 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim and 1988’s debut full-length album, Surfer Rosa – brought rise to a new genre and defined contemporary music for a generation. The band will perform both seminal releases in full – plus new and old tracks spanning their extensive catalogue.

Produced by Steve Albini, Surfer Rosa includes early Pixies classics such as Bone Machine, Gigantic, Vamos and Where Is My Mind? Come On Pilgrim contained eight songs from the band’s first-ever studio session, produced by Gary Smith and recorded at his Fort Apache Studio near Boston.

On announcing the new shows the band said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce our return to Australia and New Zealand in December 2022, following the untimely postponement of some of these shows back in 2020.”

Forming in Boston, Massachusetts in 1986, Pixies are often acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering alternative band of the late 80s, garnering extraordinary critical and popular acclaim. After five genre-defining studio albums, Pixies disbanded in 1993.

The the band reunited in 2004 and began touring, playing to sell-out crowds around the world including their first-ever Australian performances in 2007, later to be followed by a 13-show sold-out Doolittle tour in 2010 and again in 2017.

Following their 2019 album Beneath the Eyrie and archival live recording releases, Pixies have just released a new single titled Human Crime. Written by Pixies founder and frontman Black Francis, the video was directed by the band’s bass player Paz Lenchantin. Check it out below.

Pixies hit Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 5 from livenation.com.au