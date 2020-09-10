PIXAR PUTT You’ve got a friend in tee



Get ready to kick some serious putt when Pixar Putt returns to The Plaza at RAC Arena this September school holidays!

The pop-up mini-golf experience is made up of interactive holes inspired by the stories and characters from some of Pixar’s greatest films including Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

Over 15,000 film and mini-golf enthusiasts enjoyed Pixar Putt’s debut Perth season, when the colourful course took over The Plaza directly outside RAC Arena in September 2019.



“We are thrilled to be bringing back Pixar Putt to RAC Arena this September and debuting four brand new holes for the first time worldwide, here in Perth,” says Tim McGregor, Managing Director of TEG Live. “Pixar Putt will be operating under a full COVID Safe plan in consultation with RAC Arena and the WA State Government, and we are very proud that the event already has good COVID-safe measures built into the course. With only four golfers per hole and 18 holes spread over 800 square metres of The Plaza at RAC Arena, there is plenty of space for patrons to stay safe, have fun and kick some serious putt!”

Pixar Putt returns to The Plaza outside RAC Arena from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, October 25. For more info check out the website or head here for tickets.