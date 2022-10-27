PIERCE BROTHERS Captivating sounds



Melbourne folk-rock duo Pierce Brothers are on their way to Western Australia. The duo, made up of twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce, will play a headline show at Milk Bar on Friday, November 11 as they hit stages across the country following the release of their recent single The Captive.

The pair are also set to be one of the highlights at Blues at Bridgetown Festival when they perform at the popular annual event on Saturday, November 12.

Since starting out as buskers in their youth, Pierce Brothers have gone on to release a top 15 ARIA debut album and two Top 10 ARIA EPs as well as amassing over 30 million global streams.

Pierce Brothers kicked off 2022 with a brand new single When It All Goes Away, co-written with Garrett Kato, followed by indie-pop ballad How Sweet Is This Love featuring Steph Strings.

Pierce Brothers play Milk Bar on Friday, November 11 and Blues at Bridgetown Festival on Saturday, November 12, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to linktr.ee/piercebrothers