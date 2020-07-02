PICA Hatching new talent since ages ago



On Friday, July 10 PICA will re-open its doors with the much loved Hatched: National Graduate Show. In this, its 29th edition, the work of 24 recent visual arts graduates from every state and territory will be presented across all of PICA’s gallery spaces, providing an instant snapshot of the nation’s emerging contemporary art trends.

An enduring institution and a key event in PICA’s ongoing commitment to supporting the careers of Australia’s most promising emerging artists, Hatched will run until Sunday, October 18. The 14-week exhibition is the longest in its history. For the 11th consecutive year, the Schenberg Art Fellowship, now worth $50,000 and the most generous prize for emerging artists of its kind in Australia, will be awarded to one exceptional artist, this year presented at a special celebratory event towards the end of the exhibition.

From questions of identity to political protest and media consumption, the innovative and exciting

range of practices presented in Hatched tell the story of contemporary Australian culture whilst

showcasing the future directions of arts practice.

Hatched: National Graduate Show will run at PICA from Friday, July 10 to Sunday, October 18. Click here for more info.