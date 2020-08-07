PHILIP LA ROSA: PREMIERE New single Baggage



Philip La Rosa’s new single is a sensual display of positive vulnerability manifesting. Baggage enriches Philip’s demonstrated history of deep pop hits that represent himself, his communities and the courage to seek change.

La Rosa says Baggage was born from the unpacking of himself, as he was able to let his walls down and unwrap trauma with a person of shared history.

With the baggage aired a positive change delivered, both a strong friendship and inspiration emerged.

Baggage is as tense as it is uninhibited, a ballad for the emancipated spirit, the passionately interwoven melodies and yielding production provide a euphoria not yet heard in Philip La Rosa’s repertoire.

Baggage is out now. Check it out on these streaming platforms.