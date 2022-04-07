PETER BIBBY’S DOG ACT Off the leash



Peter Bibby’s Dog Act have announced a national tour this May in support of their third studio album Marge. The trio will make their way across the country for the first time in three years with live shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne. Local fans will get their chance to catch them live at Lynott’s Lounge in Northbridge on Friday, May 20.

“It feels like an eternity since I’ve sipped the cold beers of the east and bitten into the schnittys of the south,” Peter Bibby said. “I can’t wait to get back on stage and make a ruckus in different cities, see my beautiful friends all around the country and catch aeroplanes with dreadful hangovers! It will be a joyful privilege and I am excited to say the least.”

“On this tour I will be joined by my musical soulmate Strawberry Pete on bass, I would be lost without him so let’s all thank the powers that be that he is coming along. Unfortunately, our beloved drummer Dave has to stay home due to health reasons, so we have our spare member and producer of the Marge album Mitch McDonald filling in on drums. He plays hard and nasty so be prepared to be pummelled into a sonic wonderland of filth and pleasure,” he added.

Released in September 2020, and featuring lead singles Oceans, Whyalla and Calcium, Marge is an album of splintered, volatile Australiana. Upon its release Marge scored a massive 9/10 review, which said “Bibby captures the harshness of the rural outback and our island nation’s surrounding sea in a whimsically yet anxious way, doing little to sugar coat the reality of how harsh life can be on the land.”

Bibby himself noted that the album is one that centres around its own trilogy, saying it was about “my poor mental state, my battered heart and my frustration. All to the tune of fun rock music.”

Peter Bibby has been a popular live act both at home and abroad, opening for Pond, performing at festivals such as Laneway, Falls and SXSW, while also notching up his fair share of rowdy headlining shows as well. This has translated into three studio albums including 2014’s Butcher/Hairstylist/Beautician, 2018’s Grand Champion, and Marge.

