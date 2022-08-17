PETE MURRAY Better days for WA



Pete Murray has added three new Western Australian shows to his national Before I Go tour.

In addition to the previously announced dates across the country, the singer-songwriter will play at Dunsborough Tavern on Friday, November 11; Ravenswood Hotel on Saturday, November 12; and Summersalt Festival on Rottnest Island on Sunday, November 13.

“Surprise! WA I’m coming back for some of your golden sun this November,” he said on his Facebook page. “Bringing the whole band, grab a ticket from www.petemurray.com can’t wait to see you all there!”

Pete Murray’s Before I Go EP was born in the middle of the COVID pandemic, following on from previous EP The Night. Both EPs are set to feature on the tour, along with highlights from Murray’s acclaimed discography.

Murray will be joined by Perth rockers Birds of Tokyo for Summersalt Festival, while the support acts for the other WA shows are yet to be announced.

Pete Murray’s Before I Go tour hits Dunsborough Tavern on Friday, November 11; Ravenswood Hotel on Saturday, November 12; and Summersalt Festival on Rottnest Island on Sunday, November 13, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to petemurray.com