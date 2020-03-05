PERTH SYMPHONY: SOUND & WAVES Hits the B Shed



Set by the water at the B Shed in Fremantle, Perth Symphony Orchestra will premiere its 2020 Heritage Series, with the immersive Sound & Waves concert on Wednesday, March 25.

Sound & Waves celebrates the spiritual connection West Australians have with the Indian Ocean through a bespoke mix of live music, interwoven with stories told by WA individuals.

Perth Symphony will bring to life works by classical greats such as Vivaldi and Gershwin, juxtaposed with contemporary composers including Katie Noonan. Special solo performances include Ross Edwards‘ Water Spirit Song by Principal Cellist Sophie Curtis as well as guitarist Rick Webster performing John Butler’s Ocean are sure to provide a refreshing and contemporary twist to the event.

The concert includes a world premiere soundscape performance of the Rottnest Channel topography, a special collaboration between Perth Symphony Orchestra and WA composer Rebecca Erin Smith commissioned especially for the concert.

Whether you surf, swim, fish or sail, this concert is set to evoke a sense of movement and awaken your connection to the ocean.

Perth’s Symphony Orchestra Sound & Waves Concert will be held at the B Shed in Fremantle, Wednesday, March 25. Tickets from perthsymphony.com.