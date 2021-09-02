PERTH SPRING GAMES JAM Game on



This weekend, the first games jam in Western Australia, Perth Spring Games Jam, kicks off for aspiring game designers, artists, and programmers. The 48 hour nonstop event will give participants the chance to create a video game from scratch – going down at SAE Creative Media Institute’s campus in Northbridge from this Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5.

The event is being run by not-for-profit organisation, Lets Make Games, which supports the development of gaming in WA. Event organiser and group committee member, Colton Onderwater, has been working in the industry for the past 10 years developing mobile and PC games.

“We have over 100 developers in WA, so we have some work to do before we can be on the same level as cities like Melbourne and Sydney,” Colton said. “Events like this are really important for the games community in the state, as it supports the developers of tomorrow.

Everyone brings their own equipment to the Jam, and there will be chill out pods for participants during the community building event. People can take advantage of the facilities available onsite at SAE, and we’ll have some catering and also a coffee van for those that need some extra energy – it should be an exciting event!”

SAE General Manager, Dr Luke McMillan, who has a PhD in Game Design, stated that video games have thrived in this country over the last year. “The video games industry in Australia is worth $3.41 billion, and is expected to grow to up to $5 billion by 2025.

To put it in perspective, over the last year, Australians have spent more on video games, than on entertainment streaming platforms like Netflix, Stan and Disney+,” said Dr McMillan. “SAE is proud to support events like this that nurture future talent, and in addition have a profound impact on the local community.”

The Perth Spring Games Jam at SAE Creative Media Institute’s Perth campus starts on Friday, September 3 at 6pm, and concludes on Sunday, September 5 at 6pm. For more info and to register head to eventbrite.com.au