PERTH INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL To launch game changing program



Perth International Jazz Festival is celebrating its return in 2021 with a program launch party at The Rechabite Hall on Thursday, September 23. The special event will reveal the jazz performers, venues, and special events happening at the annual festival being held from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 in Perth and Busselton on Saturday, November 13.

The announce comes off the back of a federal RISE grant of over $600k, to guarantee delivery of the 2021 and 2022 Perth International Jazz Festivals (PIJF) and an exciting expansion into regional WA.

“The RISE fund will finally, after almost 10 years, enable us to employ staff to take on much of the heavy lifting throughout the year, while also expanding the Perth focused festival and to take the Festival ‘On Tour’ into WA’s regional south and north,” says Festival Director Dr Mace Francis. “This is an absolute game changer for PIJF and one that we are very thankful for.”

The 2021 Perth and Busselton programs will be unveiled at the launch party along with live performances, door prizes, and a photo exhibition of past festival highlights. Audiences will be able to book exclusive pre-sale tickets to PIJF, bid for some amazing partner packages in a live auction hosted by jazz/swing singer Tim Parish, and also get first look at the Festival’s new branding and website.

Live performances will include Bad Whip – the improvisational dance music duo of drummer Alex Reid and keyboardist Josiah Padmanabhan from prominent Perth outfit, Grievous Bodily Calm; as well as one of WA’s premier jazz vocalists Penny King collaborating with acclaimed pianist Tom O’Halloran.

The renowned Nick Abbey Trio featuring bassist Nick Abbey and pianist Chris Foster will be joined by drummer Peter Evans who’s recently returned to Perth from New York. They’ll present a modern take on the classic piano trio with striking acoustic jazz compositions including selections from Phantoms (Nick Abbey, 2019), In Motion (Chris Foster Trio, coming 2022), and some brand-new tunes.

Recently nominated for The Freedman Jazz Fellowship (2021), trumpet player Jessica Carlton will be joined by drummer Talya Valenti and bassist Kate Pass for the Carlton/Pass/Valenti Trio. Fresh from the studio after recording an album together, they’ll be performing original music and their own take on existing jazz compositions.

This year patrons will also get the opportunity to become a “Jazz Messenger,” a new membership program for jazz lovers, which includes a free ticket along with many other exclusive benefits including a 20% discount on PIJF ticketed performances.

“Join us at the launch to be a part of the Jazz Festival family,” said Mace Francis. “Become a Jazz Messenger and help spread the word. This launch will encompass all that Perth International Jazz Festival represents: great music, great venues and great people. The only thing to fear… is missing out!”

Perth International Jazz Festival’s program launch party goes down at The Rechabite Hall on Thursday, September 23 from 6.30pm. Perth International Jazz Festival runs from November 5-7 in Perth and on Saturday, November 13 in Busselton. For more info and to buy tickets head to perthjazzfest.com