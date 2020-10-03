PERTH INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL Off the charts



Showcasing the amazing talent WA has right on its doorstep, Perth International Jazz Festival has announced its 2020 event is going ahead from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8, with a wonderful weekend of world-class jazz to bring Perth city to life.

With more family-friendly and free community events than ever before including a Jazz Parade and a Jazz Picnic in the Park; ticketed top-class performances from expats Linda May Han Oh (pictured) and Tal Cohen – who have returned to Perth from the US to escape COVID-19; a swingin’ 1920s-style Cotton Club Dance Party and an intimate Jazz Dinner and more, there is something for everyone across the three days.

Festival Director Dr. Mace Francis said planning this year’s event has been a wild ride in these unprecedented times. “It’s with great pleasure and, honestly, sheer delight that we were able to present the 2020 Perth International Jazz Festival,” he said. “There has been a lot of changes that have had to happen, but at our core we want to give you a weekend of the very best jazz that we can.”

The Perth International Jazz Festival returns to the Perth Cultural Centre for its eighth annual event centred around The Rechabite as the Festival Hub. This Northbridge venue is set to give audiences the chance to experience as much of the ticketed program as they can by easily moving from the Main Hall to the Goodwill Club in the basement.

Perth International Jazz Festival will open on the Friday night with a free show in the State Theatre Courtyard in collaboration with RTRFM 92.1, leading into free daytime concerts at Northbridge Piazza on the Saturday and Sunday, as well as the Jazz Picnic in the Park event on the Sunday in Hyde Park.

The artist-in-conversations events will this year be held at the Alex Hotel, where audiences can hear artists speak about their work and lives, while The Ellington Jazz Club will also present a weekend program including their infamous Jam Sessions.

Event organisers have worked closely with the relevant government authorities to ensure a safe environment for audiences, staff and volunteers. With the holding of this event, all State Government directions are being adhered to along with individual venues operating under their own COVID safety plans.

The Perth International Jazz Festival goes down across multiple venues from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8. Get the full program at perthjazzfest.com and tickets via Moshtix.