PERTH INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 Perfect 10



The Perth International Jazz Festival (PIJF) is set to return this year with international stars, Australian artists, jazz films and more for a prodigious 10th anniversary festival over 10 days stretching from Perth to Busselton starting this November.

Some of the biggest and brightest names in jazz will be returning in 2022, including Troy Roberts, Vanessa Perica, Sam Anning, Tal Cohen, Mat Jodrell, Carl Mackey, Tim Jago and Jordan Murray.

Making their debut in Perth are Aura (Melbourne), Brekky Boy (Sydney), Sophie Min (Brisbane), Transients: Wilson/Anning/Keller (Melbourne), Heinrich Von Kalnein (Germany), Kari Ikonen (Finland), Julien Wilson solo (Melbourne) and the Australian National Jazz Orchestra (ANJO) Youth Big Band (National).

The Opening Night is set to kick off the fest with a bang on Friday, November 4 at The Rechabite with Vanessa Perica and ANJO Youth Big Band, Meretrio with Heinrich von Kalnein (Brazil) & We Made A Thing! Supported by the Australia Council for the Arts, We Made A Thing! gives audiences and musicians alike the chance to witness what happens when unexpected combinations create great things.

Troy Roberts’ NU-JIVE also hits The Rechabite on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday November, 6 – a kaleidoscope of reggae, R&B, soul and funk, rooted in jazz tradition led by the twice Grammy nominated saxophonist Troy Roberts. His latest, Nations United, features a band of brothers formed in 2009 he calls NU-JIVE. The album’s spirit collectively represents the many countries each member hails from, drawing from the musical cultures of Indian Classical, 20th Century Classical, West African polyrhythms, Venezuelan Merengue, Gospel, Reggae, Jazz, Soul and R&B.

Pack a picnic and enjoy Sunday in the park with Jazz Picnic in the Park on Sunday, November 6 at Hyde Park, featuring free jazz from noon including the iconic jazz parade, New Orleans Ensemble – The New Tradition, Libby Hammer, WAAPA Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Steve Hensby Band.

Also on Sunday, November 6, get down to the Goodwill Club for Aura, paying homage to the great chord-less jazz quartets of Ornette Coleman and Sonny Rollins, while drawing on contemporary Australian artists like Andrea Keller, The Necks and the Australian Art Orchestra.

Grooves N’ Brews, brought to you by Hard Jazz DJs, takes over the Rooftop on Sunday, November 6. Fremantle jazz music duo Daniel Dalton (Ruff Jams) and Josh Grainger (Ningaloo Records) passionately present eclectic and educational dance floors every weekend, with a combined 20 years DJ experience and 10,000+ records at their disposal.

Jazz in the Garden goes down on Sunday, November 13 at Aravina Estate – a sprawling, 180 acre estate near Yallingup that will host an exclusive afternoon of food, wine and world-class jazz. The headlining act is award-winning vocalist, Michelle Nicolle (Melbourne). Known as an exceptional in-the-moment improviser, she is described as one of the most captivating jazz vocalists Australia has produced.

“We want to make this year’s festival a destination for all jazz lovers in Australia and our region. Along with our strong program of international and local artists we have some stunning new locations that will make Perth the place to be in early November,” said Richard Evans, General Manager of Perth International Jazz Festival.

Established in 2012, PIJF was the brain-child of (the late) Associate Professor Graham Wood. The purpose of the PIJF is to promote jazz music to the wider community, bringing inspiring music by talented musicians from around Australia and the world to Western Australia, and present creative programs in an accessible and vibrant way.

The Perth International Jazz Festival (PIJF) hits multiple venues in Perth from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6, and the South West from Saturday, November 12 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to megatix.com.au/perthjazzfest