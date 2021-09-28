

Perth International Jazz Festival (PIJF) have announced their 2021 program, revealing a lineup of world-class talent, new performance spaces, added free community events and an expansion into Busselton.

Taking place from November 5-7 in Perth and November 13 in Busselton, this year’s Festival has something for music lovers of all kinds with performances catering to jazz purists right the way through to the popular jazz-influenced sounds of funk, Latin, hip-hop and beyond.

PIJF opens on Friday, November 5 with a free event at the State Theatre Centre Courtyard with live sets from Dr Richard Walley’s Six Seasons with Junkadelic Orchestra, Daniel Susnjar’s multi-award-winning Afro Peruvian Jazz Group, and a performance via live stream from Amsterdam by Tin Men and the Telephone who’ll present their GREATEST show – a spicy combination of jazz tunes and technology that will also be showing on the giant screens at Yagan Square and Northbridge Piazza.

Dutch trio Tin Men and the Telephone’s GREATEST show – Global Relocation of Evolved Apes Towards Exoplanet Suitable for Terraformation is an immersive multimedia performance combining improvised music, visuals, and audience participation via a smartphone app on the topic of climate change. Then later that evening at The Rechabite – PIJF’s festival hub for ticketed shows and the very best jazz on offer – Cotton Club Dance Party featuring the OZ Big Band returns for some 1920s high energy swing to keep the dance floor boppin’ into the early hours.

National guest artists across the weekend includes Adelaide multi-instrumentalist, Adam Page, best known for his critically acclaimed multi-instrumental looping performances (and recording of sounds for The Hobbit films); two of Australia’s leading improvisers – Scott Tinkler (trumpet) & Julius Schwing (guitar) from Bruny Island, Tasmania; and Adelaide funky-synth-dance trio [email protected] Description.

Other highlights at The Rechabite include a celebration of “WA’s First Lady of Jazz” and living legend, Helen Matthews by Ali Bodycoat and Libby Hammer; and one of Australia’s premier jazz saxophonists, Jamie Oehlers presents the music of probably the best-known saxophonist in jazz history, John Coltrane, with Ben Vanderwal on drums, Zac Grafton on bass and Harry Mitchell on piano.

PIJF have also added more venues to the program including at Cathedral Square and a Secret Rooftop in the CBD; and Grooves n Brews in partnership with Northbridge Brewing Company at Northbridge Piazza will be transformed into a hip outdoor bar starring jazz, funk, and hip-hop artists including Liquid Project, Supathick, Trisk & Optamus Present: Prime Time and the Flewnt Boorloo Block Party.

Along with all the free events in Northbridge Piazza – PIJF is partnering with ECU/WAAPA, City of Perth and Lotterywest for performances in Forrest Place on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7 to showcase new commissions, big bands and panels featuring star WAAPA jazz alumni and graduating students; and on the Sunday, PIJF partners with City of Vincent and Lotterywest for the popular Jazz Picnic in Hyde Park, which includes live performances from some of Perth’s best musicians as well as a Jazz Parade – where anyone can bring an instrument and “Come Play.”

PIJF’s expanded program also includes improvised performances at the WA Museum Boola Bardip from Tasmania’s Scott Tinkler (solo) and locals Ghost Gum Reverb and Charles/Lee; while the Ellington Jazz Club will feature a series of solo jazz piano performances from some of Perth’s most talented pianists in memory of the late Graham Wood, founder of PIJF and co-owner of The Ellington.

Festival Director Dr. Mace Francis said that despite all the hurdles involved in programming an international festival during a pandemic, PIJF has put together jam-packed weekends of jazz and fun in Perth and Busselton. “There’s so much music to enjoy across the Perth weekend and then at the Busselton Amphitheatre on the Foreshore the following Saturday,” he said. “Experience new delights, reacquaint yourself with old favourites, and just have the best time. This festival is for you, and we look forward to seeing you there, from a safe distance.”

Perth International Jazz Festival runs from November 5-7 in Perth and on Saturday, November 13 in Busselton. For more info and to buy tickets head to perthjazzfest.com