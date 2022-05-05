PERTH INTERNATIONAL CABARET FESTIVAL Winter warmers



Australian sisters Vika and Linda Bull and award-winning singer/songwriter Lior will headline the 2022 Perth International Cabaret Festival, hitting His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, June 18 until Sunday, June 26. Joining the list of headliners across the week of shows and events is Paul Capsis and international cabaret diva sensation Meow Meow.

Opening the second Perth International Cabaret Festival and playing His Majesty’s Theatre for the first time, Vika and Linda Bull will debut their first new album in 19 years – The Wait – and share stories of their long and interesting career in Australian music. Hitting the ARIA charts at # 2, The Wait underscores decades working across various genres including soul, pop, rock and gospel.

Also playing His Majesty’s Theatre for the first time is Australian singer/songwriter Lior, debuting his new album Animal in Hiding. Joined onstage by emerging artist Domini Forster and a string quartet, it’s set to be an evening of storytelling, new songs and old favourites, all drawn from Lior’s Jewish heritage and other musical influences.

Perth International Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Michael Griffiths said he couldn’t have been prouder of the 2021 inaugural cabaret festival, but this year’s festival is set to really get audiences loving what a cabaret festival is all about. “We continue to champion world class Australian artists and provide opportunities for audiences to catch them in all their glory, as well as ‘off guard’ in spontaneous settings like our variety shows ‘Up-Late Downstairs’ and the ‘Closing Night Gala’, through to workshops and conversations with artists,” he said.

This year also sees a brand-new (mid-week) pop-up venue where the performance and the audience are both on the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre with the audience seated at cabaret tables and the auditorium of the theatre providing a stunning backdrop to the show.

Festival patrons Gina Williams AM and Guy Ghouse will open this new venue with Songs from the Noongaroke Lounge; a never-to-be-repeated night of cabaret Karaoke with a Noongar twist.

Paul Capsis returns to Perth after a 10 year break with his show Up Close and Personal. “There really is no-one like Paul so don’t miss this one!” Griffiths said.

The closing weekend includes international diva sensation Meow Meow with her show Simply Meow and the hit of the 2021 festival, The Closing Night Gala returns with a brand-new line-up.

Gill Hicks and her award-winning show Still Alive (and Kicking) will play on several nights in the Dress Circle Bar. Gill’s work is an extraordinary sharing of the life-changing events of the 2005 London bombings which left her with permanent injuries, most notably the loss of both her legs.

The festival will also continue to showcase local artists, with performances from jazz darlings Libby Hammer and Ali Bodycoat, West-End favourite Peter Cumins, opera singer Brigitte Heuser and more.

The 2022 programme also includes a variety of free community events including The Cabaret Choir, Cabaret Writing Masterclass, Singing in Noongar Workshop, Open Mic Night for artists and friends and meet the artist with Selina Jenkins and Gill Hicks.

“His Majesty’s Theatre is the perfect venue for a night out, so chase away your winter blues and join us for a stellar line up of cabaret’s finest,” said Michael Griffiths. “You’ve never seen His Majesty’s look quite like this (unless you caught us last year, in which case you’re probably already champing at the bit)! Can’t wait to see you again in June for seven nights of cabaret heaven!”

Perth International Cabaret Festival 2022 hits His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, June 18 until Sunday, June 26. For more info and to buy tickets head to perthcabaret.com.au