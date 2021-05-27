PERTH INTERNATIONAL CABARET FESTIVAL Winter delights



Western Australia’s first curated cabaret festival, Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) will showcase a star-studded line up of local heroes and national treasures at His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, June 19 until Sunday, June 27.

With 30 shows and 40 artists across seven days, the program includes an eclectic mix of artists and shows making their World or West Australian premiere as well as some favourites who are back in Perth by popular demand. His Majesty’s Theatre in cabaret mode provides the perfect backdrop for a program of winter delights, with the whole building activated for shows and the program assembled so audiences can see several performances in one night.

The diversity of this year’s program allows audiences to take in the broad range of performances that make up the world of cabaret. “Cabaret is a melting pot of evolving forms of storytelling intertwined with music that can’t be pinned down to any one discipline,” said the festival curators. “A good cabaret show isn’t just titillating, it’s transgressive; upending everyday ideas about art and bodies, politics and sex, it’s provocative as well as pleasing. Cabaret is intimate, immediate and breaks all the rules.”



Opening Night on Saturday, June 19 will be an extra special event with KOORLANGKA (children/legacy): REIMAGINED by Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, complete with an on-stage smoking ceremony (a first for His Majesty’s Theatre) and Welcome to Country.

Other highlights of the 2021 Perth International Cabaret Festival include:



LIOR: ANIMAL IN HIDING

This performance sees one of Australia’s most successful and respected singer/songwriters, backed by a string quartet and joined by emerging artist Domini Forster, previewing songs from new collaborative project Animal in Hiding. These songs, rooted in personal storytelling, involve intricate guitar tapestries and textural arrangements. Lior will also draw from his vast back catalogue of recordings, including his very successful Autumn Flow album.



MEOW MEOW

Get ready for post-post-modern diva Meow Meow to hypnotise, inspire and terrify as she has done to audiences globally with her unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York’s Lincoln Center and Berlin’s Bar Jeder Vernunft to London’s West End and the Sydney Opera House. Named one of the “Top Performers of the Year” by The New Yorker, Meow Meow has been called “sensational” by The Times, UK, and a “phenomenon” by the Australian press.



Jamie Mykaela DADDY:

“The innocent, the nymphet, the groupie and the whore” collide in a mess of no-holds-barred comedy, rock’n’roll, and signature scathing wit. Perth’s cult favourite comedy-cabaret riot grrrl is ruining all her own – and your dad’s – favourite songs, calling out their singers’ underage backstage exploits, and delving into the wonderful world of 1970s groupie culture.



Rick Steele ONCE UPON A TIME (World Premiere): A chronological journey of a career lasting 50 years, Rick Steele has been an audience favourite in WA, in his homeland NZ and around the world. Hear never before told tales of rock ‘n’ roll life on the road, mixed up with stunning originals and classic covers.



Selina Jenkins BOOBS (WA Premiere): BOOBS is a groundbreaking tale of mammary proportions that follows one woman and her two boobs through a life-changing decision, a million opinions, a natural disaster and an “Australian first.”



Steven Oliver: BIGGER AND BLACKER (WA Premiere): From ABC’s hit TV series Black Comedy Steven brings his critically acclaimed cabaret show direct from Sydney Opera House. Weaving comedy and contemplation through stories of love and loss, Oliver mines his own life to reflect on fame, friendship and the power of music (accompanied by Michael Griffiths).

Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) hits His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, June 19 until Sunday, June 27. To see the full program and to buy tickets head to www.perthcabaret.com.au