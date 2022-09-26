PERTH INTERNATIONAL BURLESQUE FESTIVAL The art of tease

The Perth International Burlesque Festival is set to return for its ninth year in 2022, running across multiple venues in Perth and regional Western Australia from Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 25.

This year’s program sees a dazzling mix of international and Australian burlesque, cabaret and variety performers as the festival continues to celebrate and support the local Burlesque community, including artists and fellow businesses.

The Peep Show Charity Showcase is set to be an early highlight, going down at The Court on Friday, October 7. The event is an open level teaser showcase pre-festival, representing Western Australia’s burlesque community, with all proceeds going to Zonta House.

The Court will also host the festival’s Opening Party, The Tease Factory, on Friday, October 21. It’s being hyped as the burlesque and cabaret showcase and networking event of the year, with performances from the ‘Grand Duchess of Cabaret’ Kiki DeVille, and festival headliners Gina Stirling and Karl Kayoss.

The heats gets turned up even further from there, with Gala Event Club Burlesque, boasting “the crème de la crème” of the fest at Astor Theatre on Saturday, October 22.

The festival will finish with a bang at the official After Party Glitter Crash, where glamour chameleon Ruby Slippers and Burly-Q superstars are set to get the dance floor at Connections Nightclub pumping til late on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Expanding outside Perth in 2022, Geraldton also gets a taste of the action when the Regional Roadshow lands at Queen’s Park Theatre on Saturday, October 15.

Perth International Burlesque Festival 2022 hits multiple venues in Perth and regional Western Australia from Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to perthburlesquefestival.com