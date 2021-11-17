PERTH FESTIVAL LOTTERYWEST FILMS Summer at the cinema



Lotterywest Films is set to return this summer for an incredible season under the stars and pines of UWA‘s Somerville Auditorium from Monday, November 22, 2021, until Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The world’s finest films, both local and international, will be played, including Flee, One Second, Hit the Road, Sparkles, Wirun, Two Sands, Quo Vadis, Aida?, Limbo, ToChiara, Compartment No 6, After Love, Lingui, The Sacred Bonds, and JUNIPER. The festival will also feature the Australian Premiere of The Velvet Queen, La Traviata, My Brothers and I, Benedetta, and Clara Sola.

Highlights include Cannes Film Festival award-winners Memoria, Murina, opening night romantic comedy The Worst Person in the World, and the world-premiere of Renée Webster’s WA-made How to Please a Woman.

Lotterywest Films are screening at UWA‘s Somerville Auditorium from Monday, November 22, 2021, until Sunday, April 3, 2022. To buy tickets and for more info visit perthfestival.com.au