PERTH FESTIVAL G Flip and locals added



Perth Festival has added to new summer venue, Chevron Lighthouse, which will be lighting up the city Friday, February 7 to Sunday, March 1. Melbourne singer G Flip is the latest name added to the bill, with a headlining show just announced for Saturday, February 22, along with a fine selection of WA’s rising stars on the Main Stage and Free Stage.

G Flip’s self-produced debut single About You was a cathartic anthem born from her on-off relationship and was the first taste of her epic drumming prowess. Her debut album, About Us is out now.

Rising stars and familiar local faves will also join the biggest names in contemporary music on the Main Stage, including local talents Jamilla + MissGenius, Odette Mercy Trio, Demon Days, The Merindas, Jack Davies (duo), Soukouss Internationale, Billie Rogers and the Country Gentlemen, plus Malaysian-Australian rapper and poet Omar Musa.

The Free Stage is accessible for all and this year it has sonic flavours spanning psych-rock to indie-folk stylers and neo-soul diamonds. MALi JO$E, Cecilia Brandolini, Adrian Dzvuke, Shiny Joe Ryan, Selekt Few, Almond Soy, Noah Dillon, Gazey, Joan & the Giants, Haircare, The Wilds and Sensible Boys Club are all free playing free entry shows.

Plus a selection of WA’s finest vinyl lords and ladies including DJ Charlie Bucket, Blind Tiger, Chip Slut, Chicken Wing, Lucky Pete, Homopolitan DJs, Thotspyc DJs and Land of 1000 Dances will keep you dancing into the wee hours.

Perth Festival runs Friday, February 7 to Sunday, March 1, with G Flip playing Chevron Lighthouse on Saturday, February 22. For dates and tickets head to perthfestival.com.au.