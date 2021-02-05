PERTH FESTIVAL The times they are a-changing



After a week of uncertainty for the entertainment sector in Western Australia, Perth Festival have announced the good news today that their 2021 program will go ahead, just not as originally planned. On the advice of the WA Government and the Chief Health Officer, Perth Festival 2021 will now kick off on Monday, February 15, with plans in place to extend the season until Sunday, March 14 to make up for lost time.

Lotterywest Films at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium is scheduled to reopen on Monday, February 15. Customers are encouraged to pre-book online for tickets ticket as capacity continues to be limited.

The Tim Minchin performances at Kings Park will also be rescheduled, with news to follow on confirmed dates. Ticket holders will be contacted.

City of Lights, supported by Lotterywest in Perth Cultural Centre will now open on Tuesday, February 16 and will operate until Sunday, March 14.

All current Perth Festival tickets remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted regarding rescheduled dates. Perth Festival has advised this may take a few days longer than usual as they work through the issues. They have also stated there is no need for customers to call or email the box office and they ask for patience and understanding during this time.

Festival Executive Director Nathan Bennett said; “The leadership and support of the State Government, our Principal Partner Lotterywest, Founding Partner the University of Western Australia and all our treasured partners and supporters has helped us immensely throughout these uncertain and disruptive times. We’re grateful that their support has given us the confidence and capacity to pursue the dreams of our artists and celebrate our community together.”

Festival Artistic Director Iain Grandage said; “As we ready ourselves to celebrate our artists and welcome our audiences, we appreciate being able to do so in such challenging times. Our enthusiasm is tempered by our thoughts for those who have lost so much in the bushfires of this week and we can’t begin to comprehend their sorrow. Festivals exist to bring people together and with our friends at Fringe World we are seeking to shine a little joy in these unsettling times. We’ll do everything we can to succeed.”

Perth Festival has been rescheduled to run from Monday, February 15 until Sunday, March 14. For more information head to perthfestival.com.au