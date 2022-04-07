PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL This is how we lol



Perth Comedy Festival is pleased to announce an Irishman, a South African, some Americans and a friend from across the ditch in New Zealand will be dusting off their passports and visiting Perth next month to deliver not-to-be-missed performances alongside a slew of home-grown talent.

The full line-up will see over 50 shows taking place upon the stages of Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, The Rechabite and Freo.Social from Friday, April 29 until Sunday, May 15.

Thanks to Western Australia’s recently re-opened borders, David O’Doherty (IRE) will be welcomed for two performances at Regal Theatre on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Fans can expect lots of talking, some apologising and some songs on a glued together plastic keyboard from 1986 as part of his show whoa is me.

Comedian Alfred Adriaan (RSA) presents Another South African on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at Astor Theatre, a “highly relatable, slightly nostalgic” show which chronicles his time spent during lockdown, while Alfie Brown (UK) presents Sensitive Man on the same nights around the corner at The Rechabite – a brand new show in which the thoughtful social satirist asks, “does emotion help us make moral judgements?”

American history podcast The Dollop, presented by comedians Dave Anthony (USA) and Gareth Reynolds (USA), makes a highly anticipated return to Australia for Down Under 6 – which follows multiple sell-out tours in the US, Canada and Europe on Tuesday, May 3 at Astor Theatre.

New Zealand comedian, actress and scriptwriter Melanie Bracewell (NZ) delivers Ooh La La on Saturday, May 7 at the Regal Theatre. At just 26, Melanie’s natural wit and zinging one-liners have quickly made her a media star in her homeland and rising star on the international comedy circuit.

Join the queens of comedy for women’s rights as Frocking Hilarious performs for the first time in Perth on Friday, May 15 at The Rechabite. The all-women line-up has been a huge success at recent comedy festivals on the east coast with all proceeds from ticket sales supporting Action Aid’s work to empower women on the frontlines of injustice to work together to transform their communities.

Australia’s favourite metal loving iso cook and mental health advocate Nat’s What I Reckon, beloved Australian drag queen Karen From Finance, and medical doctor now turned self-described “Malaysia’s funniest comedian” Dr Jason Leong are just some of the other highlights within this year’s Festival.

Perth locals Daniel Delby, Colin Ebsworth, Grant Mushet, Simone Springer, Matt Storer, Fabian Woods and Jez Watts are also bringing the goods in what promises to be a great fortnight of comedy.

As usual, the Perth Comedy Festival presents two Galas at Regal Theatre on Wednesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 11 as well as showcases at Freo.Social on Thursday, May 5 and Thursday, May 12.

The popular late-night comedy show The Biggest Comedy Show on Earth also runs at The Rechabite this year. Described as “speed dating with comedians,” the show features a huge line-up of comics performing short and hilarious sets back-to-back, on multiple dates from Thursday, May 5 until Friday, May 13.

Perth Comedy Festival hits Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, The Rechabite and Freo.Social from Friday, April 29 until Sunday, May 15. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.perthcomedyfestival.com