PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL Full program of funnies revealed



Perth Comedy Festival has revealed their full 2020 program, with more than 65 comedians from over 10 countries announced to perform across multiple venues from Monday, April 20 until Sunday, May 17.

With a line up featuring some of the biggest names in comedy including Arj Barker (USA), Adam Kay (UK), Daniel Sloss (SCO), David O’Doherty (IRE), Melanie Bracewell (NZ), Jason Byrne (IRE) and David Baddiel (UK), Kanan Gill (IND) and Ismo (FIN). They join homegrown talent of the likes of Rosie Waterland, Nazeem Hussain, Matt Okine, Effie, Fiona O’Loughlin, Marty Sheargold, Gen Fricker and everyone’s favourite naughty puppet Agro.

One of Scotland’s finest stand-up comics, Larry Dean, has a slew of awards under his belt including Scottish Comedian of the Year (2013) and the Amused Moose Comedy Award at Edinburgh Festival (2016), among others, and he brings his hour-long confessional storytelling to the fore with Fudnut on Saturday, May 9 at the Perth Comedy Lounge.

Canada’s Angelo Tsarouchas proudly parodies his Greek origins in Mythology, speaking about his issues of living in today’s society, family, marriage and his father’s dream of living on a planet where the only language was Greek! Catch him on Friday, May 8 at the Perth Comedy Lounge.

Winner of the 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award and the Chortle Comedian’s Comedian Award 2018, Jordan Brookes (UK), makes his maiden voyage to our shores with a performance of his show I’ve Got Nothing on Friday, May 8 at the Astor Lounge.

A firebrand comedian with outrageously quick wit and an improv style that leaves audiences gasping for air, Dusty Rich’s (RSA) predictably unpredictable show Bad Idea is another one not to be missed. The South African funny man performs on Friday, May 1 at Studio Underground.

Aussie actress, TV presenter and former model-now-comedian Nikki Osborne, best known as the host of Channel 9’s Quizmania as well as appearances on Celebrity Name Game, Show Me The Movie and Hughesy, We Have a Problem, makes her Perth Comedy Festival debut with On the Spectrum at Studio Underground in the State Theatre Centre of WA on Saturday, May 12. In what was the most controversial and talked about show of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Nikki presents a heart-warming and hilarious insight into what it’s like living with someone who has autism.

Known for his ability to adapt any crowd and throw relentless comedy blows showing the lighter side of much darker subject matter, Jacques Barrett returns with the longest show title in the festival; I Just Turned 40 So Obviously Here’s a Show About World War 2, also in Studio Underground on Saturday, May 12.

With brilliant one-liners and laconic, dry-witted on-stage charisma Daniel Townes was a stand out at last year’s festival and returns with Little Ray of Sunshine, a brand new show about life, naivety, luck, unrealistic expectations, work, the cost of life, relationships, unconditional love, family, mortality, death and his dog on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 at the Regal Theatre.

The 2020 Perth Comedy Festival also sees the return of some of our favourite Aussie comics including Effie with Love Me Tinder, Alex Williamson with Oi Mate!, Alice Fraser with Chronos, Matt Okine with Solo Diner, Nazeem Hussain with Hussain That? and Cal Wilson with Open Book.

Perth locals Jez Watts, Matt Storer, Nicola Macri and Rory Lowe, whose hilariously naughty overdubs of Peppa Pig and other beloved Disney hits is something all parents of toddlers definitely need to see – complete this final announcement.

The Perth Comedy Festival also presents three Galas at The Regal Theatre (April 22, April 29 and May 6); three festival showcases at Rock Rover in Fremantle (April 23, April 30 and May 7) as well as The Biggest Comedy Show on Earth, which is basically speed dating with comedians, Thursday through Sunday throughout the festival commencing Thursday, April 23.

Perth Comedy Festival hits multiple venues across Perth from Monday, April 20 until Sunday, May 17. Tickets on sale now from www.perthcomedyfestival.com