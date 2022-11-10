PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL 2023 A month of comic relief



The first round of acts have been announced for Perth Comedy Festival 2023. Welcoming back more national and international acts for the upcoming year, Perth can look forward to a month-long season of comic relief from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, May 21, with shows at Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, The Rechabite and Riverside Theatre.

Sh!tfaced Shakespeare is on its way fresh from the UK to take over The Rechabite Hall for four nights in May delivering their hilarious, award-winning, interactive show that has sold out venues from Edinburgh to the US.

Perth Comedy Festival favourite Daniel Sloss (SCO) is back to deliver his eagerly anticipated 12th solo show Can’t at Riverside Theatre.

One of South Africa’s most exciting talents, Schalk Bezuidenhout, brings his comedy chops to The Rechabite with a show titled Feeling Good, based on his lockdown videos which kept the nation entertained during the most difficult days of the pandemic.

English comedians Sara Pascoe, Troy Hawke and Joe Lycett are set to hit our stages for the first time.

“All round top Aussie bloke” Luke Heggie and popular Italian-Australian comedian Joe Avati are also set to perform, with more acts to be announced next month.

The Perth Comedy Festival Gala, arguably the biggest night of comedy during the festival, offers a mix of the finest comedians across two hours with two shows at the Regal Theatre.

Perth Comedy Festival returns from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, May 21, 2023. For more info, head to www.perthcomedyfestival.com