PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL 2021 Lol with it



The annual Perth Comedy Festival is set to return in 2021, bringing together world class comedians and homegrown favourites for a month-long celebration of laughter from Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, May 16.

A Scotsman granted a travel exemption by the Australian Government, a metal-loving iso-cook with over two million social media followers, Australia’s favourite adopted son of comedy and a foul-mouthed existential purple puppet are just some of the highlights of this year’s festival.

From stand-up to sketch, satire, improv, musical, absurdist, theatre, magic and kids comedy, Perth Comedy Festival has established itself as a landmark event on WA’s cultural calendar. This year there’s something in the program to satisfy all tastes across multiple venues including Regal Theatre (Subiaco), Astor Theatre (Mt Lawley), Comedy Lounge (Perth CBD) and Freo.Social (Fremantle).

The Festival is pleased to present comedic powerhouse Daniel Sloss (SCO) who has been granted a special exemption from the Australian Government to perform his highly anticipated 11th solo show Hubris on Friday, April 30 at Astor Theatre and Saturday, May 1 at Regal Theatre. At just 30-years-old, but performing since he was 16, Sloss has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most significant and successful touring stand-ups of his generation.

Foul-mouthed quarantine cook and metal-head Nat’s What I Reckon (pictured above) performs On Purpose on Saturday, May 8 at Astor Theatre; a show that promises to be an epically entertaining evening featuring previously unreleased videos and never-before-seen outtakes.

Australia’s favourite adopted son of comedy, Arj Barker, delivers his brand new solo show We Need To Talk over three nights from May 6-8 at Regal Theatre and one of the country’s best comedians, Akmal, will spin comedy gold with his new Live show on May 14-15 also at Regal Theatre.

With sell out shows in LA and New York early last year, then spending 12 months locked in a room with a typewriter, Randy Feltface, delivers Purple Privilege at the Comedy Lounge on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. The foulmouthed, existentialist, sober, vegan puppet is best known as a frequent collaborator with Sammy J, but this year performs his well-honed comedy hour solo.

The loosest Aussie Bloke there is, Alex Williamson, performs Oi Mate Saturday, May 1 at Astor Theatre and ARIA Nominee for Best Comedy, Anthony Salame, is back in Australia after an eight-year hiatus from live comedy performing at Astor Theatre on Saturday, May 8.

ABC darlings Gen Fricker and Nina Oyama will perform at Astor Theatre; with Triple J’s Fricker returning with a new hour of stand-up performing Live at Astor Theatre on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1; whilst actress, comedian and writer Oyama, best known for her role in the ABC comedy series Utopia, performs Nina Oyama Is Doing Me Right Now on Friday, April 30.

Winner of Best Newcomer at Sydney Comedy Festival 2019, Chris Ryan, performs Big Hair, Big Dreams on Friday, May 7 at Regal Theatre and 2019 Raw Comedy State Finalist (NSW), Floyd Alexander-Hunt, gives us Think Floyd on Saturday, May 8 at Regal Theatre; combining quirky charm with virtuoso violin.

WA locals include Brodi Snook, Simone Springer and The Motherhood, Jon Pinder, Jez Watts, Matt Storer and Tor Snyder.

The Perth Comedy Festival will also present two Gala’s at Regal Theatre on Wednesday, April 28 and Wednesday, May 5; and at Freo.Social on Thursday, April 29 and Thursday, May 6.

The Biggest Comedy Show on Earth, described as “speed dating with comedians” runs from Thursday through to Sunday throughout the festival (29 April – 8 May).

Check out the full list of performers below:

Akmal

Alex Williamson

Amos Gill

Andrew Wolfe

Anthony Locascio

Anthony Salame

Arj Barker

Bart Freebairn

Biggest Comedy Show On Earth

Brodi Snook

Cam Knight

Chris Ryan

Daniel Sloss

Fiona O’Loughlin

Floyd Alexander Hunt

Gen Fricker

Heath Franklin’s Chopper

Ivan Aristeguieta

Jacques Barrett

Jez Watts

Jon Pinder

Jon Pinder & Simon Springer

Luke Heggie

Michelle Brasier

Nats What I Reckon

Nick Cody

Nina Oyama

Paul McDermott

Perth Comedy Festival Gala

Perth Comedy Festival Showcase

Randy Feltface

Rosie Waterland

Ross Noble

Rudy-Lee Taurua

The Motherhood

Tor Snyder

Perth Comedy Festival runs across multiple venues from Monday, April 19 to Wednesday, May 16. For more info and to buy tickets head to perthcomedyfestival.com.