PERTH CINEMAS Finally set to reopen



The times of cinema’s darkest days are coming to an end – Perth cinemas are set to reopen as soon as this week, with Reading Cinemas to re-open today, and the Luna following on July 2.

Of course, social distancing will still be in effect once they’re open again, and it’s expected that many seats won’t be available so that cinema-goers stay apart from one another. Also, the times of these movies will also be less than normal, so as to avoid creating crowds in foyers.

A number of films to be available on the big screen again include some released just before or during the time when the shut-down came into effect, including The Invisible Man, Bloodshot, Spies in Disguise, The Way Back, Sonic the Hedgehog, and even going as far back as the Oscar-winning 1917.

As for the multiplexes like Hoyts and Event, no official word has been announced on when they’ll follow suit, though it’s expected to be around the middle of July, around the time of director Christopher Nolan’s Tenet being release – the film is listed on these cinema chains’ websites, showing its July 16 release date, as the newest film (check out the trailer below).

Western Australia has been fortunate to be able to relax such restrictions (as Reading Cinemas in the Eastern states are waiting till as early as June 22 to reopen), but this is great news for Perth movie-lovers and a small step back to normality.

