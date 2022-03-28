PENNYWISE Announce tour with Circle Jerks



Californian punk icons Pennywise have announced a tour of Australia, hitting seven dates across the country on their first visit since 2019. Legendary punks Circle Jerks will join Pennywise for the tour on their first trip Down Under.

Perth fans will get the chance to catch both acts at Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, September 27.

“It’s been too long, Australia!” Pennywise said on their Facebook page. “We’re stoked to announce we’re coming back to our home away from home this September joined by our mentors and long-time friends The Circle Jerks (there as their first time ever)!!! It’s gonna be one hell of a party, and we can’t wait.”

Pennywise were formed in 1988 in Hermosa Beach, California and have released twelve studio albums – their most recent being 2018’s Never Gonna Die.

Formed by former Black Flag frontman Keith Morris and Redd Kross guitarist Greg Hetson in 1979, Circle Jerks are regarded as one of the most influential bands in hardcore history.

Pennywise play Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, March 31 from pennywisdom.com/tour