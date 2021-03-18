PAUL DEMPSEY Something for WA



Something for Kate frontman Paul Dempsey has announced he will play three special solo acoustic shows in Western Australia in April. Itching to get in front of live audiences again, Dempsey is very excited to play these very intimate shows as a forerunner to Something for Kate hitting the road again later in the year, border restrictions and snap lockdowns willing.

Paul Dempsey will kick off his shows in WA at Prince of Wales, Bunbury on Wednesday, April 7 before hitting The River, Margaret River on Thursday, April 8 and finishing at The Rechabite, Perth on Friday, April 9.

This is a rare chance to see Dempsey in an intimate, limited capacity setting playing tracks from his two solo albums as well as Something for Kate favourites and tunes from their latest Top 5 album The Modern Medieval.

Paul Dempsey hits Prince of Wales, Bunbury on Wednesday, April 7; The River, Margaret River on Thursday, April 8; and The Rechabite, Perth on Friday, April 9. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 18 from pauldempseymusic.com.