PAT CHOW Announce third and final album launch



Perth rockers Pat Chow are set to deliver their “third and final album” with a launch show at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, August 27. They will be joined by special guests Last Quokka, Spunloves and Supernaked.

The album, titled You Are So Valid features eight tracks ranging through various vibes, created between the trio, Ben Protasiewicz, Jamie Gallacher and Andrew Meredith. It was recorded with Josh Amphlett at Vision Studio and Michael Strong at You’re Weird, with cover art by Lucy Martin.

