OUT & ABOUT Fun in the sun



Out & About is a new festival bringing a culmination of music, art and fun in the sun to Freo this summer. The event will feature an all-star lineup of live bands and DJs at Port Beach Brewery and car park complex this Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26.

The North Fremantle venue will become the perfect setting for a post-Christmas wind-down, featuring two stages, multiple bars, a chill out zone, local event stalls, a VIP balcony and fresh beers brewed on site.

Live music will soundtrack the event from the afternoon right into the night, led by local stars San Cisco (DJ Set), Death By Denim and Your Girl Pho. The lineup also features Boogie Box DJs, DICE, Ra Ra Viper, King Blue, Airline Food and local DJs with more to be announced.

Out & About hits Port Beach Brewery and car park complex on Sunday, December 26. For more info and to buy tickets go to humanitix.com