OTIUH FT. ADRIAN DZVUKE X-clusive video premiere: Jaguar



With temperatures rising and summer rearing its head, Perth-based hip hop funksters Otiuh (pronounced Oh-tee-yah) bring you the perfect warm weather bop in JAGUAR – a collaboration with buzzing Perth artist Adrian Dzvuke that pays tribute to those balmy, summer night car cruises.

The track is Otiuh’s second released with Dzvuke, following the energetic 21 earlier this year. Showing a growing musical connection between the acts, JAGUAR was actually born out of Dzvuke’s first ever studio session with Otiuh, a duo composed of Cesare Papa and Jahmeil Baker.

As Cesare Papa explains, “It was good fun. Natural. Kind of like friends hanging out. Some harmonies and vocal takes from the freestyle recording session made the final cut which is awesome. During the break section of the song, we were actually all around the same microphone performing the vocals, adlibs and claps live. Super old school.”

The song’s release has also come complete with the full video treatment, directed by Papa himself, and filmed and edited by Dylan Guy (Mali Jo$e’s Ladybird, Your Girl Pho’s Surrender). It’s a light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek depiction of three party goers who break down and decide to make the best of a bad situation, having a party of their own.

The release comes hot off a big year so far for Otiuh with the release of their second EP La Festa, which caught the eye of NME Australia and Spotify Australia, as well as getting airplay on triple j, RTRFM and more. This new addition builds on earlier tracks such as Pink Gelato and the West Australian Music Song of the Year-nominated Daytona Rolling.

Check out the video for Otiuh’s JAGUAR below, and listen to it everywhere else from Friday, October 30.