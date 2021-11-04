ORIGIN NYE 2021 The countdown begins



One of WA’s most popular live music events is set to return this summer, with Origin NYE revealing the line up for their massive New Year’s Eve party going down at Langley Park on Friday, December 31.

Some of the state’s premiere electronic and dance acts lead the celebrations this year, with local legends Pendulum (DJ Set) and ShockOne bringing their famed live shows to the stage. Supporting this year’s headliners is a stand-out list of local talent, promising a NYE Perth will never forget. Flowidus, Godlands, Tina Says, Ren Zukii, SammytheSinner and V O E will be dishing out set-sational vibes in the afternoon and evening, as clock counts down to 2022.

Origin Presents General Manager, Daniel Arrigoni said the group is thrilled to be back hosting the iconic event, serving up a banquet of Perth’s best talent this New Years Eve. “We’re really lucky to have such a unique and creative pool of talented artists right here in WA. We’re thrilled to have secured this line up for NYE 2022, which will see Origin return in all its glory for our iconic celebratory event,” said Mr Arrigoni.

Origin NYE hits Langley Park on Friday, December 31. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 11, with pre-sale registration available on the website