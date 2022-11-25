Online casino bonuses in Australia. How to get and what to do

Australia is famous for a huge number of gamblers. The demand for iGaming is very high, but the offer, unfortunately, is limited. All due to the fact that the gambling business in the country down-under is in a gray zone. After the lockdown and closure of all land-based casinos and because of the severe restrictions imposed on online establishments, it became difficult to find a good casino in Australia.

But fortunately, gambling here is not prohibited, and the Internet will not be banned, so foreign casinos come to the rescue of Australian gamblers.

Picking a venue

Although Australians do not have access to all the casinos in the world, and the ones they do have access to are limited in many ways, there are still plenty of choices.

What are the criteria to consider when choosing a casino? Of course, first of all, the availability of games of interest and their variety in general. It is necessary to find out about payment methods, accessibility of games in a particular region and state, and most importantly, to check for a gambling license from reliable authorities.

Looking for bonuses

No less, and frequently an even more important factor is the casino’s bonus system. A generous set of bonuses for new and regular players, coupled with frequent and interesting promotions – that’s what distinguishes a good casino from a great one.

Online casinos can offer a wide variety of bonuses, but here we will take a look at the most popular ones that are available in Australia.

Welcome bonus

The most popular type of bonus and a great method of attracting new players. All new players who have just started to play in a particular venue, who registered there for the first time, and who made their first deposit receive it.

Features

What is given as part of this bonus? First deposit multipliers, from one to five, are almost always given. If the establishment has pokies, then free spins, otherwise free games. Less often just a certain amount of bonus money.

You can get it only once and only for a certain period of time after starting to play. Spend them as soon as possible. In addition, the welcome bonus often has the most greedy wagering conditions. It is worth examining them carefully, selecting a casino.

Loyalty program

A.k.a reload bonus or deposit bonus. For regular deposits over a period of time, the player will receive more and more benefits from their subsequent investments. It is possible in other variations, but this is the most common.

Rewards

For regular deposits, casinos like to reward with gradually increasing, no matter how small, multipliers. In addition, they can give a number of free spins as a nice little addition. High rollers, on the other hand, are provided with unique and really valuable rewards.

Referral system

Bring a friend system that rewards players for inviting more people to the casino. It shouldn’t be their friends, of course. Anyone who signs up via the referral link is good.

Benefits

Invited friends may or may not receive some rewards, but the one who invites always does. Affiliates get bonuses such as free spins or fixed amount of bonus money for each new player or for some number. In addition, when the friend makes a deposit, the affiliate gets a portion of this money as a bonus. Of course, extras come from the casino, no one loses money for this.

Promos

Participation in various promotions and events also promises the player some rewards. Events can be for all users of the casino at the same time, or for one particular player, and lasts as little as a few hours or as long as a month.

Usefulness

With promotions, it is possible to get a huge amount of bonuses if they are managed right. They give the player the opportunity to get all kinds of bonuses, even those that are not usually provided by the establishment. If possible, it is a must to take part in the events.