ON THE RISE The newfound alternative



On The Rise , a new event by RTRFM, is set to showcase some of Perth’s best emerging bands at Badlands Bar on Friday, October 1.

The first edition of this event features newly-formed bands as well as acts honing their first EPs, offering them the opportunity to broaden their audience and gain live experience. The line-up for its first instalment includes Sofa, Glimmer, Honour Culture, Motel Mary’s, Saint Street, SAIEESH and Tino Tenda.

The event has saved two spaces on the line-up for emerging artists who wish to apply directly to RTRFM. Two bands will be selected by RTRFM’s Breakfast Presenter Taylah Strano and Music Director Matt Perrett.

On The Rise is RTRFM’s nod to the bands they see eventually gracing the stages at In The Pines, WAM events and Perth Festival in coming years.

On The Rise hits Badlands Bar on Friday, October 1. To buy tickets, apply to play on the night, or for more info visit rtrfm.com.au