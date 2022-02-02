OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR Making a splash



Quench your thirst for all things ocean as the 2022 Ocean Film Festival World Tour rolls into Perth, hitting the State Theatre of WA from Wednesday, April 27 to Saturday, April 30.

The annual event features a sublime collection of short ocean-themed films that will take audiences sailing the Atlantic, exploring the depths of the ocean, getting up close with weedy sea dragons and sea lions and surfing the monster waves of Nazaré in Spain. With over 50 screenings scheduled, its an opportunity to immerse yourself in the wonders of the world’s oceans without getting your feet wet.

Designed to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour showcases a three hour celebration of our oceans comprised of footage taken above and below the water’s surface. This unique collection of short films from around the globe documents the beauty and power of the ocean, and celebrates the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for it.

For more info and to buy tickets head to oceanfilmfestivalaustralia.com.au