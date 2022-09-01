NOAH SKAPE @ The Sewing Room gets 9/10



Noah Skape Work of Art Single Launch @ The Sewing Room

Saturday, August 27, 2022

9/10

Perth’s own Noah Skape hit The Sewing Room on Saturday night to launch his new single Work of Art, and from the moment he took to the stage, he challenged and intrigued with his brilliant fusion of punk rock and musical theatre.

Launching straight into Life as a Junkie – an ode to his well-described past meth addiction, Skapes’ stunning operatic voice at times felt in stark contrast to the traumatic themes of drug addiction and mental health issues. Halfway through the song he was joined by members of the band The Decline, the mask was torn off and physically Skape stretched out – jumping down off the stage, and making strong visual contact with the audience.

He described the gathering and venue as “intimate” and it was never so apparent as when he was at floor level. Despite his wiry frame and the occasional fleeting sense of fragility and vulnerability, Skape was a huge mesmerising presence. He commanded 100% attention and he got it.

Intended as a celebration of the release of his new single, Work of Art, Skape and his excellent punk rock band took us on a compelling journey from Life as a Junkie, through 2002’s single release Miami Moon, Heaven, Body Horror, a darkly hilarious cover of Cliff Richards’ In the Country, Bowerbird, the lovely At Last I’ll Bask in the Bright Light of Love Again, (with an audience sing-along), through Back from the Dead (when Skape suspended himself from the ceiling) and Work of Art. Finishing the set with Dear Dominique, Skape played it solo, acoustic bringing us back to where it began with Skape alone on stage this time with the mask gone.

No matter the times of wild, erratic, athletic dancing, multiple rapid costume changes, facial contortions, and seemingly unhinged moments, there was a sense Skape and his band had it all just the way they wanted it – world-class talent that deserves much more attention and credit.

Words and photos by

LINDA DUNJEY