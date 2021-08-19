NOAH DILLON Changing things up



It’s been a big month for Perth singer-songwriter Noah Dillon. After signing a label deal with Dew Process and joining the Select Music booking roster, the 24-year-old has now shared a new single and video for Losing Touch, his first track with Dew Process and the second taken from his forthcoming EP – Don’t Change For The World (Like It’s Changing Me). Noah Dillon has also released details of a massive national headline tour in celebration of the EP’s release on Friday, October 1.

“Starting in WA throughout November and the rest of Australia in February of 2022, we can’t wait to party with all of you and play this new EP!” Noah Dillon said on his Facebook page when revealing the news.

The WA tour dates include Rosemount Hotel on Friday, October 8; Dunsborough Tavern on Saturday, October 9; Six Degrees in Albany on Friday, October 22; and The River, Margaret River on Saturday, October 23. East Coast tour dates have been held back until next year, with appearances lined up in all major cities through February and March 2022.

Losing Touch follows on from a scorching run of singles including the rousing Sunburnt In July, the intimate Knievel Daredevil, the tongue in cheek anthem Matthew McConaughey, and more recent foot-stomper That’s Just How I Feel.

Noah Dillon will also join local rockers Sly Withers on tour throughout November and December to celebrate the release of their sophomore album, Gardens. The tour, which also features Adelaide duo Teenage Joans, hits multiple dates across the country including WA shows at The Rechabite in Northbridge; The River in Margaret River; YMCA HQ in Leederville and Freo.Social in Fremantle.

Noah Dillon and his band have previously supported Holy Holy, San Cisco, Spacey Jane and Paul Dempsey, played Bigsound, Nannup, Wave Rock, Good Day Sunshine and sold-out headline dates across the country.

Noah Dillon’s new single Losing Touch is out now. Don’t Change For The World (Like It’s Changing Me) is out Friday, October 1 with multiple WA tour dates through October. For more info and to buy tickets head here.